Reno man facing child pornography charges

James Patrick Burns
James Patrick Burns(Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office is accusing a registered sex offender of threatening two children and coercing them to produce child pornography.

James Patrick Burns, 53, of Reno, made his initial court appearance on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

The indictment accuses burns of using social media to coerce the victims into producing multiple images and videos of child pornography. Burns is also accused of distributing the content online to others.

He now faces two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children, one count of Advertising Child Pornography, one count of Distribution and Receipt of Child Pornography, and one count of Possession of Child Pornography.

Burns is already a registered sex offender for a previous case. If convicted, Burns faces a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison for each count of child exploitation.

This case was investigated by the Northern Nevada Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, FBI, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Sparks Police Department, Nevada Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

