MGM Resorts says it’ll sell The Mirage; no buyer identified

This undated graphic rendition of the Mirage hotel and casino provided by the design firm WET...
This undated graphic rendition of the Mirage hotel and casino provided by the design firm WET shows erupting volcano on the Strip in Las Vegas. The volcano is getting 120 new fireball-throwing devices that will be choreographed to erupt in sync with a rumbling drum score co-composed by former Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart and piped into the desert air through a high-tech sound system. (AP Photo/Courtesy of WET)(Handout | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:03 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS - Casino giant MGM Resorts International says it’s looking to sell the operations of The Mirage hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, but no buyer was identified.

In a letter released along with quarterly earnings on Wednesday, CEO Bill Hornbuckle said the process was in early stages.

The Mirage was the first major hotel built on the Strip by former casino mogul Steve Wynn. It opened in November 1989 and has about 3,000 rooms, an iconic volcano fountain and Polynesian theme.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the underlying Mirage real estate is owned by MGM Growth Properties, which is being bought by New York-based Vici Properties in a $17.2 billion deal expected to close next year.

