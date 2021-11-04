Advertisement

Interviews begin Thursday to replace Ben Kieckhefer in vacant state senate seat

Republican State. Sen. Ben Kieckhefer announced his resignation on Oct. 8, 2021.
By Arianna Schmidt and Mike Watson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Board of Supervisors begin interviews Thursday with potential candidates to fill a vacant seat in the Nevada Senate.

13 people applied to serve the remainder of Republican Senator Ben Kieckhefer’s term.

The Washoe County Commissioners will interview the candidates on Tuesday.

The two boards will meet Wednesday to make an appointment.

A new senator must be selected before a special session of the legislature begins later this month to handle redistricting.

