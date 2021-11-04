Advertisement

Derek Carr: Henry Ruggs III needs to be loved right now

This booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows former Las Vegas...
This booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III following his arrest Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Ruggs is facing felony charges relating to a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. ((Clark County Detention Center via AP))
By W.G. RAMIREZ/Associated Press
Nov. 3, 2021
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) - Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr said Henry Ruggs III needs to be loved right now and needs to know he has people in his corner.

Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia said it’s important to keep the focus on the fact 23-year-old Tina O. Tintor was killed Tuesday morning in a fiery crash caused by Ruggs, the 22-year-old receiver who was cut by the team Tuesday night.

Prosecutors said Ruggs was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit before his Chevrolet Corvette slammed into the rear of Tintor’s vehicle that burned, killing her.

Ruggs and passenger Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington were injured.

