The dangers the Truckee River during the fall and winter seasons

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee River is no stranger to causing dangerous- if not deadly situations. As storm season approaches, one population could be at greater risk when this weather hits our area.

After the river gained six feet in last week’s storm, The Reno Fire Department wants to warn to be prepared due to how unpredictable it can be.

Summer is not the only time to be concerned about the Truckee. The frigid waters, rapids, and debris that collects in the river can all create a dangerous situation. RFD wants those who still recreationally use the river or especially the homeless community to be alert and aware as we head into these months where we experience more precipitation.

Jason Peters, Captain, and Director of Emergency Operations mentioned what RFD recommends when it comes to staying safe at the river,

“If you see the river beginning to rise, getaway. It is a dynamic environment and unless you are prepared it poses a very real threat to you. Unless you are a very experienced river user and you see that change in conditions, stay away from the water, " Captain Peters said.

The water entry technicians of the Reno Fire Department also urge those who are going into the river to wear a wet suit, a qualified floatation device, proper shoes, and a helmet.

For more information from the Reno Fire Department on how to stay safe at the Truckee, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.