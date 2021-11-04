Crash slows eastbound I-80 traffic west of Lovelock

LOVELOCK, Nev. (KOLO) -Eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 is now moving through on the shoulder about 7 miles west of Lovelock after a multiple-vehicle crash that included a cattle truck, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened about 11:34 a.m.

There are no details on the cause of the crash. The cattle truck had about 65 cows on it. A pickup truck was pinned under a tractor-trailer involved.

One driver was transported with injuries and is in stable condition, the NHP said. The driver of the cattle truck also said he was injured.

The NHP reported there were strong winds in the area with brown-out conditions.

