Carson Senators’ football coach retires

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Blair Roman has retired after spending the last 14 years as the head coach of the Carson Senators’ varsity football team.

He led the team to the postseason nine times, going 81-63 overall, and winning six league titles. That includes five appearances in the Regional Championship Game.

“It has been a privilege and an honor to serve Carson High School in that role,” said Roman in a release from the school. “I will miss the players greatly and the comradery that develops with each team. I also want to thank all my current and former assistants who made success possible; because of great kids, coaches and many parents, we created a positive program that impacted a lot of kids and had many successful seasons on the field”.

Roman was named the Coach of the Year three times. He will continue on with his duties as the school’s Athletic Director.

“I feel a change in the program, at this point, is excellent timing after a positive season,” he said. “I have been coaching for more than 32 years, and it is time for me to open a new chapter in life.”

The search for a new head coach will begin soon.

