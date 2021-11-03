Northern Nevada International Center in urgent need of assistance, as Afghan evacuees arrive in the area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The initial wave of Afghan evacuees have arrived in Northern Nevada and with more expected to come, The Northern Nevada International Center (NNIC) is in urgent need of assistance.

The agency currently has 12 cases from the Afghan Placement Assistance program or APA, and although there has been some financial support from the government, they are having to accelerate the resstlement process with little staff.

“We are two case managers and myself in the office to help the families,” said Gladys Wilson, head of refugee resettlement at NNIC. “So the three of us is not enough to provide services to the new arrivals.”

The agency is currently working in a total of 80 cases, including the Afghani arrivals. They are anticipating 88 more evacuees to arrive at any time and therefore are looking to hire temporary case aides.

“Each case manager will be getting an assistant so somebody that they can say, ‘You need to take a family to hopes clinic or to do school registration or go to the DMV, social security,” said Carina Alejandra Black, Executive Director with the NNIC.The NNIC usually has a two-week window to find housing, furniture, a job, school and more for the refugees before they arrive, but with the APA, they have half the time.

The biggest challenge for the agency, continues to be finding housing and transporation.

“The community could help by being flexible or softening the requirements for the tenants to be able to have access to permanent housing,” said Wilson.

The NNIC is confident they will be able to expand the team in a timely manner and say they are happy to help during this humanatarian crisis.

If you are interested in being a case aide, contact Dr. Carina Black via email at cblack@unr.edu for more information or to apply.

The job requirements are the following:

• Work 25-30 hours per week (flexible schedule)

• Drive NNIC clients to scheduled appointments (welfare, medical, educational, employment, etc.)

in NNIC 11/13 person vans

• Accompany NNIC clients to appointments utilizing NNIC’s over-the-phone interpreters

• Complete accurate and exhaustive case notes

• Communicate effectively with NNIC case managers

• Be highly professional in demeanor and observe cultural humility

• Be able to multi-task and triage unexpected situations

Compensation ranges from $12-16 an hour, depending on professional experience.

