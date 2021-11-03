NHP identifies motorcyclist killed in crash

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the motorcycle rider killed in a crash in Silver Springs October 28th as Michael Lawson, 41, of Carson City.

Investigators say Lawson was riding a Suzuki motorcycle directly behind the rider of a Honda motorcycle traveling westbound on East Fir Avenue.

The front tire of Lawson’s motorcycle hit the rear of the other bike, causing both motorcycles to overturn. Investigators say Lawson died in the crash.

The NHP is still investigating, and Troopers say both riders are suspected to have been impaired.

