NHP identifies motorcyclist killed in crash

A motorcycle crash in Silver Springs on October 28, 2021 killed one person.
A motorcycle crash in Silver Springs on October 28, 2021 killed one person.
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:26 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the motorcycle rider killed in a crash in Silver Springs October 28th as Michael Lawson, 41, of Carson City.

Investigators say Lawson was riding a Suzuki motorcycle directly behind the rider of a Honda motorcycle traveling westbound on East Fir Avenue.

The front tire of Lawson’s motorcycle hit the rear of the other bike, causing both motorcycles to overturn. Investigators say Lawson died in the crash.

The NHP is still investigating, and Troopers say both riders are suspected to have been impaired.

