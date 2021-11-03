Advertisement

Nevada truckers continue fight against human trafficking

By John Macaluso
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:08 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NHP recently wrapped up a campaign that saw them teaming up with truckers across the state to fight against human trafficking. While that campaign has ended, the partnership between the two continues.

Nationwide, over 1.2 million truckers have been trained to be on the look out for signs of human trafficking. Those signs include people who look like they’re being controlled by another person or someone who doesn’t have any identification or know where they are.

The Nevada Trucking Association encourages all drivers to report even a small suspicion. They also reflected the fact that truckers are some of the people best equipped to keep an eye out for human trafficking.

“We’re out there in places where a lot of these folks, unfortunately, are being sold,” said Paul Enos, CEO of the Nevada Trucking Association. “Whether it’s a truck stop or rest stop, when they’re being transported across the country. We are the eyes and the ears of the road to be able to see a lot of these things happening.”

In reporting these situations, truckers share their experiences with NHP, which can then help troopers help people being trafficked. Sharing those experiences can also help everyone know what to look out for.

The N.T.A. also works with the Polaris Project, which helps support survivors of human trafficking. The N.T.A. was very adamant that only through cooperation can we end human trafficking.

