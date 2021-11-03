Advertisement

Moderna and J&J COVID vaccine boosters can now be scheduled in Washoe County

COVID-19 shots administered earlier this summer at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.
COVID-19 shots administered earlier this summer at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.(Washoe County Health District)
By Mike Watson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:43 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District has updated the COVID-19 scheduling platform to include Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters. Previously the website only allowed people to make appointments to get the Pfizer vaccine booster. That led to many people scheduling a third dose instead of a booster, creating confusion at the vaccination site at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. That led to long lines and delays.

Appointments can now be scheduled to received boosters of all three COVID-19 vaccines.

