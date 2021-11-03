Grant allows NHP to focus on school zones

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “That’s over 25 miles an hour,” Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Charles Caster says of cars driving by on South Meadows Parkway. Trooper Caster can tell when someone is going over 15 miles an hour in a school zone. “They are all going above 20,” he says looking at the roadway. “They know they are in a school zone,” he says. “He’s not going 35 or more. but 15 is too slow from him,” says Trooper Caster of one driver. The trooper points to cars in the same lane. “These calls are going 20, this car is going 15,” he says.

Sometimes it is subtle, sometimes more obvious.

“If you are going faster than every car around you, you might want to figure out what you are doing differently. Why are they all slowing down, and you are not,” says the trooper.

He says there’s a reason for the slower speed here. Cross walks are right next to Double Diamond Elementary School. And children here can dart out in the street. 15 miles an hour gives the pedestrian a fighting chance. Cars can come to a stop faster, the slower they go. That’s a big deal he says in a school zone.

“When in doubt be safe,” says Trooper Caster. “Be courteous around you, and those pedestrians in the crosswalks and safety zones. and slow down,” he says.

Cars continue to go in some cases more than twice the 15 mile and hour speed limit.

“That’s all 35 to 40 miles an hour,” Trooper Caster says as he examines the traffic.

We saw a lot of California licenses speeding in the zone. “There is no excuse,” Trooper Caster says even if the drivers are from out-of-state.

With what we saw this morning there’s no question the NHP welcomes a $20,000 dollar grant to help them patrol school zones in the region.

Troopers will be looking for speeders, distracted drivers, and those who do not obey street signs in the school zone to name just a few citations.

Last year there were 20 crashes in school zones with 25 injuries here in Washoe County. Lowering those numbers would be a great accomplishment.

“Absolutely, and even bring in some public safety talks to area schools and students,” says Trooper Caster.

The grant lasts until September 30, 2020 with money going to stepped up patrols with the NHP.

