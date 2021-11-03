Advertisement

Connecting Seniors with Services and Resources

Happy seniors networking together at home.
Happy seniors networking together.
By Noah Bond
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:54 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The HELLO Project, along with multiple community partners including the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Washoe County Health District, is holding the inaugural Hello 89512 Neighborhood Connection Event, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Washoe County Senior Center along 1155 E. Ninth Street in Reno.

These events will be held monthly to bring resources and services to seniors in an effort to build cohesion and community in the 89512 neighborhood.

The aim is to connect neighbors with each other while providing them introductions to services.

Some of the services at this event include COVID-19 Vaccine/Boosters, Flu shots, fresh fruit and vegetable distribution, housing and rental assistance information, energy assistance applications, Medicare enrollment assistance, bean bag baseball, and more.

Some of the other services attending the November 6 event include The HELLO Project, Washoe County Health District, Care Chest, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, Sanford Center on Aging, Reno Housing Authority, and Nevada Health Link.

For more information about The HELLO Project call 775-815-7779.

