Children 5-11 can get the COVID vaccine starting Saturday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Families that want to get their 5 to 11 year old children vaccinated can do so starting Saturday, November 6th.

The Washoe County Health District will provide shots on a first-come, first-served basis inside the Health District Office at 1001 E. 9th Street, Building B On Saturday the 6th and Saturday the 13th from 9am to 11am. No appointments are required.

Starting November 10th, the shots will be available on Wednesdays and Fridays at the Livestock Events Center POD from 9am to 11am.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination is the only one authorized for those aged 5-11. A second dose is needed three weeks after the first shot is given.

You can find more information at COVID19Washoe.com.

In the Quad-County region (Carson City, Douglas County, Lyon County and Storey County), Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHS) will be offering the pediatric vaccine at communication vaccination events starting Monday, November 8th. You can find specific locations, dates and times at GetHealthCarsonCity.org.

CVS Health also announced that 23 select locations in Nevada are now accepting appointments for the pediatric shots of the Pfizer vaccine, with the shots available starting Sunday, November 7th. You can make an appointment at CVS.com.

