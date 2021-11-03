Advertisement

Children 5-11 can get the COVID vaccine starting Saturday

The pediatric COVID shots will be available starting Saturday in Washoe County.
The pediatric COVID shots will be available starting Saturday in Washoe County.(PHMDC via Twitter)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:13 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Families that want to get their 5 to 11 year old children vaccinated can do so starting Saturday, November 6th.

The Washoe County Health District will provide shots on a first-come, first-served basis inside the Health District Office at 1001 E. 9th Street, Building B On Saturday the 6th and Saturday the 13th from 9am to 11am. No appointments are required.

Starting November 10th, the shots will be available on Wednesdays and Fridays at the Livestock Events Center POD from 9am to 11am.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination is the only one authorized for those aged 5-11. A second dose is needed three weeks after the first shot is given.

You can find more information at COVID19Washoe.com.

In the Quad-County region (Carson City, Douglas County, Lyon County and Storey County), Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHS) will be offering the pediatric vaccine at communication vaccination events starting Monday, November 8th. You can find specific locations, dates and times at GetHealthCarsonCity.org.

CVS Health also announced that 23 select locations in Nevada are now accepting appointments for the pediatric shots of the Pfizer vaccine, with the shots available starting Sunday, November 7th. You can make an appointment at CVS.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash graphic.
Three teens die in crash into canal near Bishop
A screenshot from a Sparks Police Department update on the fatal officer-involved shooting of...
More details on fatal officer-involved shooting in Reno
Three shot at party near UNR early Sunday
Motorcycle accident graphic
Motorcyclist dies in Saturday crash on Plumb Lane
Reno Police are in a standoff with a wanted suspect on Tripp Drive near Clear Acre.
Reno Police standoff with wanted person now over

Latest News

COVID-19 shots administered earlier this summer at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.
Moderna and J&J COVID vaccine boosters can now be scheduled in Washoe County
Happy seniors networking together.
Connecting Seniors with Services and Resources
Vaccine card
Replacing Covid vaccination cards in Washoe County
Nevada Health Link logo.
Open enrollment is now available on NV’s insurance marketplace