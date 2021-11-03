Advertisement

2 women arrested for Halloween night attacks in Placerville

Vivian Bertrand, left, and Theodora Economou.
Vivian Bertrand, left, and Theodora Economou.(Placerville Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:30 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP) - Two women were arrested after allegedly attacking two people with a “hatchet-like weapon” in Placerville on Halloween night.

Placerville police said Tuesday Theodora Economou and Vivian Bertrand were booked into the El Dorado County jail Sunday on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

It was not immediately known if they have an attorney who can speak on their behalf.

Police say the victim confronted Economou and Bertrand who were allegedly damaging private property on Main Street and they attacked her, cutting her face. Police say Bertrand also attacked a friend of the victim after he tried to intervene, injuring his left thumb.

