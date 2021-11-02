VA homebuyer seminar aims to help veterans with benefits and more

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -From proudly serving in the military to now supporting our community.

Local realtors are hoping to offer housing solutions and assistance for our veterans by hosting a VA homebuyer seminar.

Realtor Cary DeMars knows all too well the struggles veterans go through.

As a United States Marine Corp veteran, he found himself in a similar situation.

“This home buying seminar is just a way that we could tell veterans you don’t have to worry about your credit score, and other myths that are out there, like you have the best loan products out there,” explained DeMars. “I bought a condo last year and I had a 620 credit score. I’m not ashamed to say it but I got that. I was surprised and now I’ve probably made $80,000 in equity.”

Sebastian Blackwood is a Korean veteran who served in the military for 4 years. He says often times learning about benefits is just word of mouth.

“I know a lot of veterans who didn’t think they qualified at all for any benefits and I heard there were benefits because my dad is a veteran,” said Blackwood. “A lot of us qualify for houses, and stuff like that but you don’t even know and its people like us who need to help them to learn of all the benefits, including getting off the streets.”

Shivani Peterson is a mortgage advisor for All Western Mortgage.

“So the VA home loan has a lot of myths surrounding it about who can qualify and who can not and another misconception is they won’t accept your offer because you’re doing a VA loan and that’s 100% not the case,” said Peterson. “The VA loan is still an excellent product from the title escrow to the seller.

This year’s Veteran’s Affairs Homebuyer Seminar is not only a heartening mission to help other veterans buy their dream homes and but also teach them about other benefits they may qualify for.

“It’s not just about getting them into houses. It’s about the whole gammet, mental health, housing, getting a haircut or getting off the street. When I see a homeless veteran it breaks my heart, if I could do something to get that resolved and help one veteran, it’s a win,” added DeMars. “It’s passion to be able to do that, to get Sebastian in a house, I can’t wait and its the most prideful moment to hand those keys off especially if its a veteran, it’s amazing.”

The seminar will take place Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.

You can attend in person at Chase Real Estate in Sparks at 2848 Vista Blvd.

Or you can catch it online via Shivani Peterson’s Instagram or Cary DeMar’s Facebook.

You can also also contact Shivani Peterson at speterson@allwestern.com or at 775-747-8199 ext 7014.

You can also contact Cary DeMars at cdemars@chaseinternational.com or at 775-737-5900.

