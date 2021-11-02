Salvation Army of Washoe County receives grant to continue helping survivors of human trafficking

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Salvation Army of Washoe County is getting help in its efforts to support survivors of human trafficking.

The nonprofit has been awarded a $15,000 Community Impact Grant from the insurance company, New York Life.

Earlier this year, the Salvation Army partnered with local law enforcement to address human trafficking in Northern Nevada.

“They’ve been a huge asset for us ‘cause a lot of times these victims, they don’t have anything, except the clothes on their back,” said Sgt. Scott Smith with the Reno Police Department.

Through donations, the nonprofit has been providing survivors with emergency kits. According to Major Darren Trimmer with the Salvation Army of Washoe County, 35 kits have been distributed so far.

“They include blankets, toiletries, underwear. We are also providing pre-paid phone cards,” said Major Trimmer.

According to Reno PD, human trafficking has become more common in our area.

“The circuit kind of runs from the bay area, Sacramento, up to Reno and then down to Vegas over to Southern California and then back to the Bay Area,” said Sgt. Smith. “So, we’re right in that loop where traffickers are taking our victims.”

With the grant, the program will start providing transportation to survivors to Salvation Army programs in other regions that provide shelter and rehabilitation services to those struggling with addiction, and more.

“Las Vegas has program similar to ours, which is far more advanced. It’s been going since 2006,” said Major Trimmer. “It’s called Seeds of Hope and we’ve adopted the name Seeds of Hope. They have a shelter there, Salvation Army also has a rehabilitation program in San Francisco.”

RPD also works with the local nonprofit Awaken, which provides housing for victims of sexual exploitation.

“Quite often, I get told that the best thing to do is to reach out to family, but quite often that’s where the abuse begins.” said Balyne A. Gale, financial adviser at Eagle Strategies LLC. “They don’t know how to connect with family in regards to having a safe and healthy atmosphere so they’re left with society and their problems. So that’s where the Salvation Army and other programs come in.”

The Community Impact Grant program awards grants of up to $25,000 to local nonprofit organizations, which are championed by New York Life agents and employees. Since the program’s inception in 2008, approximately 700 grants totaling more than $9 million have been awarded to nonprofits across the country.

In the future, Salvation Army of Washoe County hopes to provide shelter and rehabilitation locally.

If you would like to donate to the Salvation Army, click here or send a check to their office at 1925 Sutro Street.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.