Replacing Covid vaccination cards in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the holiday travel season nears and with more places requiring proof of vaccination, you may find yourself needing to replace your vaccination card.

The Washoe County Health District does not give out replacement cards, but say you can find yours by going to https://izrecord.nv.gov. You’ll need to put in your name, date of birth, gender, and phone number or email address for two factor authentication.

After that, you’ll need to put in a code sent to your phone or email. Then you’ll be taken to a page which will list all immunizations you’ve received and you’ll be able to download your Covid vaccination card at the upper right corner.

If you come across an error during this process, you can call 775-684-5954 for help. WCHD says issues usually involve phone numbers or email dresses relating to the two factor authentication.

You may also get a card if you get a second vaccine or a booster and don’t have your original vaccination card. The health district will give you a new card with each shot you’ve already gotten crossed out.

