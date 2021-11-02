Raiders’ WR Ruggs facing charges in fatal accident

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fatal accident this morning in Las Vegas.

Ruggs was reportedly driving a Chevrolet Corvette that rear-ended a Toyota Rav 4 at 3:39 a.m. this morning. He was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota was killed.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted that Ruggs is suspected of driving under the influence, and will be charged with DUI causing death.

#BREAKING:

On Nov. 2, at approximately 3:39 a.m., the LVMPD responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway, involving a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4. Responding officers located the Toyota on fire. (1/3) — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 2, 2021

Fire department personnel responded and located a deceased victim inside the Toyota. The preliminary investigation indicates the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Toyota. (2/3) — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 2, 2021

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 22-year-old Henry Rugs III, remained on scene and showed signs of impairment. He was transported to UMC hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death. (3/3) — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 2, 2021

