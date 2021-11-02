Advertisement

Raiders’ WR Ruggs facing charges in fatal accident

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing a driving under the influence charge after a...
Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing a driving under the influence charge after a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured, authorities said.(Associated Press)
By Josh Little
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:33 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fatal accident this morning in Las Vegas.

Ruggs was reportedly driving a Chevrolet Corvette that rear-ended a Toyota Rav 4 at 3:39 a.m. this morning. He was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota was killed.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted that Ruggs is suspected of driving under the influence, and will be charged with DUI causing death.

