Raiders’ WR Ruggs facing charges in fatal accident
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:33 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fatal accident this morning in Las Vegas.
Ruggs was reportedly driving a Chevrolet Corvette that rear-ended a Toyota Rav 4 at 3:39 a.m. this morning. He was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota was killed.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted that Ruggs is suspected of driving under the influence, and will be charged with DUI causing death.
Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.