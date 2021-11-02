NHP receives complaint of scam using NHP office phone number

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol is warning that scammers are using their telephone number to trick you.

On Tuesday morning, November 2, 2021, the victim received a call from someone identifying themselves as working for Customers and Border Patrol. The caller ID showed the number (775) 687-9600, which is the NHP’s Reno office number.

The scammer told the victim that their personal information had been compromised. Fortunately, the victim did not give any of their information and hung up on the caller.

The NHP says you should never give out personal information over the phone, especially to an unverified source. When in doubt, just hang up.

