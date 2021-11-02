Advertisement

New website offers deals at Sparks businesses

(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:30 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A new website just launched, offering all kinds of deals at businesses in Sparks. The city is partnering with Yelp in an effort to help local shops bounce back from the financial hit many took over the past year and a half. At mysecretsparks.com you can sign up for updates on the latest discounts and offers. The first, is for two free beers at Revision Brewing Company on Rock Boulevard.

There’s no cost to join and you don’t need to live in Sparks to qualify. You can also view offers by scanning QR codes posted at participating businesses, which includes Paleteria del Angel and Scooper’s Drive-In, among others. Those interested in receiving offers in Spanish can visit joyasdesparks.com

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash graphic.
Three teens die in crash into canal near Bishop
Archive photo of Lake Tahoe
Lake Tahoe back above natural rim
A screenshot from a Sparks Police Department update on the fatal officer-involved shooting of...
More details on fatal officer-involved shooting in Reno
Three shot at party near UNR early Sunday
Motorcycle accident graphic
Motorcyclist dies in Saturday crash on Plumb Lane

Latest News

Scheels
Scheels
Larry Ellison
Larry Ellison firm buys Hyatt Regency at Tahoe for $345M
Area businessman and philanthropist Charles Mathewson has passed away.
Philanthropist Chuck Mathewson passes away
Boreal ski resort now open