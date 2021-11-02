New website offers deals at Sparks businesses

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A new website just launched, offering all kinds of deals at businesses in Sparks. The city is partnering with Yelp in an effort to help local shops bounce back from the financial hit many took over the past year and a half. At mysecretsparks.com you can sign up for updates on the latest discounts and offers. The first, is for two free beers at Revision Brewing Company on Rock Boulevard.

There’s no cost to join and you don’t need to live in Sparks to qualify. You can also view offers by scanning QR codes posted at participating businesses, which includes Paleteria del Angel and Scooper’s Drive-In, among others. Those interested in receiving offers in Spanish can visit joyasdesparks.com

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.