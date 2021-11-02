Nevada Chief Justice James Hardesty to retire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chief Justice of the Nevada Supreme Court, James Hardesty, has announced he will not seek reelection.

Justice Hardesty released a statement Tuesday saying he will retire when his current term expires at the end of 2022. ““I want to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to my wife, family, my judicial assistant for over 20 years, my 42 law clerks, the Supreme Court staff and all the friends and supporters that helped me achieve the professional experience of a lifetime.”

Justice Hardesty received his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Nevada Reno. He went on to attend the University of Pacific McGeorge School of Law.

In 1998, Justice Hardesty was elected District Court Judge for the Second Judicial District. In 2004, Justice Hardesty was elected to the Nevada Supreme Court for his first term.

During Justice Hardesty’s tenure as Chief Justice, Nevada created a Court of Appeals as a step between the District Courts and the State Supreme Court.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.