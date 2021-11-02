Marlin Drive residents tire of the habitual flooding

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Marlin Drive looked like Marlin Creek last Monday morning as several inches of water flowed north to a large drainage ditch at the end of the street. Two days of rain meant flooded streets in this Golden Valley neighborhood.

For Jeris Beltjar it’s meant more than that.

“The septic is out,” says Jeris Belthjar, a Marlin Drive resident. “We have to use the R.V. to go to the restroom because it is not taking in any more water. We have to get that fixed. The crawl space is completely under water. I had to get a sump pump and pump it out. It was a hard packed driveway it is now completely silt. They brought in an excavator and tore it up and left it as is,” he says.

This isn’t the first time Marlin Drive has flooded after a wet event.

And residents met us to talk about how they have been treated. They say the county has blamed the flooding on a 100-year event. Problem is residents have put up with water damage like this at least twice in the last five years.

“We survived ‘86 which was a big flood,” says Joe Loader, another Marlin Drive Resident. “We survived ‘97. We had no issues. But in 2001, they built the high school. What happens is, it goes into the retaining pond, (at the high school) when the retaining pond is full, it goes into the Marlin Ditch. When it goes into the Marlin Ditch it goes to Marlin. Well, in 2001 they redid the culvert under Marlin. But it is not big enough. Well since 2001, it has wiped out my driveway four times,” he says.

Loader and others say it’s not just inadequate improvements. The county has ignored the maintenance of the ditch. One resident calls it wildlife refuge. Willows, trees, bushes all are growing inside the ditch prevent any water movement.

Paul Quarneri has lived next to the ditch for years. He says he’s made calls to the county.

“I mean just look at this ditch now. It shows complete negligence as far as the county is concerned,” says Quarneri. Residents say they received every excuse in the book from the county

“Came out here that night said there was nothing they could do that night because the ditch was too wet. They came out the next day to clean the ditch when it was wetter,” says Beltjar. Loader says county workers had this response. “They came out and said, it’s not a fire hazard,” he says. “The ditch belongs to the county,” says Quarneri, and residents have been told not to touch it.

As taxpayers they say they deserve more.

Dwayne Smith with Washoe County doesn’t disagree. But he says there are logistical problems.

“When we get this volume of water coming down everything needs to be in as good a shape as it can possible be,” says Smith. “And like I said, with all the hot spots this is one area that could have used a little more work. And it didn’t get a chance to get that work before these series of events,” he says.

Smith is convinced the work will eventually get done. But as far as Marlin Ditch is concerned it has to be drier he says. And he adds residents who have built fences on county property need to make way for large equipment to get to the sides of the ditch to clear it. “Smith says there are about three dozen hot spots in the region that are a problem. And Marlin Drive is nearly at the top of that list. He says crews are already out there working on the problem.

We talked to Golden Valley residents today who said while crews have been out in their area, no significant improvements have been made.

They don’t expect that to happen anytime soon.

