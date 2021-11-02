Advertisement

Enroll into a college savings plan for just a penny

The Nevada Prepaid Tuition program
The Nevada Prepaid Tuition program(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:32 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office has announced the enrollment of its latest college savings program. The Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program provides several benefits for parents to jump-start preparing for higher education for their children.

This opportunity aims at making higher education a more realistic option for Nevadans. By enrolling for only a penny in the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program, you also receive a $100 deposit into a Nevada-sponsored 529 College Savings Plan.

This allows for families to prepare for their child’s college by locking in today’s in-state college tuition. Plan prices also vary depending on the child’s needs and the family’s financial situation.

For more information about the program, click here.

