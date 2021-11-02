DUI arrests down over Halloween, Nevada Day weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County saw a decline in arrests for driving under the influence over the Halloween and Nevada Day weekend, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday. 22 People were arrested for DUI between Thursday and Sunday. That’s down from 36 over the same period in 2020.

The Reno Police Department reported ten DUI arrests over the holiday weekend. There were four by Sparks Police. NHP made six DUI arrests. There were two by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

“Considering what a big weekend this was for the community – with Halloween, Nevada Day, and the University of Nevada versus UNLV football game at Mackay Stadium – I am very proud of this weekend’s results,” said Sheriff Darin Balaam. “I continually remind members of our community to pre-plan arrangements for safe rides home to ensure no one will be driving under the influence.”

