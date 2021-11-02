Driver arrested for fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man is now in custody, charged with a fatal hit and run crash in Carson City on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

NHP investigators say a 2002 silver Nissan pickup truck was traveling northbound on S. Carson Street at the IR-580 on ramp. The truck is believed to have hit a pedestrian crossing the on-ramp in the crosswalk. Investigators say the truck continued northbound on the interstate and drove away from the scene.

The pedestrian, Charles Hodges, 49, of Gardnerville, was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

NHP Troopers located the truck and the suspect, Catarino Sotelo Jacinto, at his home in Northwest Reno. Jacinto is now facing charges of Hit and Run Causing Death (felony), Failure to Report (gross misdemeanor) and Duty to Render Aid (misdemeanor).

The case remains under investigation.

