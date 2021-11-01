Reno Pops Orchestra in need of a new rehearsal location

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Pops Orchestra is losing its rehearsal space and the group is asking for help. Their recent rehearsal space was donated by the owner of a strip mall, but has now been sold and rented out in the next few weeks.

The orchestra is beginning to prepare for their holiday show that is coming in December. Getting a new location is urgent.

Kathy Walton, President of the board of Reno Pops Orchestra, shared what kind of space they need,

“We really need a rehearsal space I would say is about 2,000 square feet and hopefully has a toilet. A place that is maybe 100 square feet where we could store our percussion instruments,” Walton said.

Reno Pops is ready for their concert at the end of this week but needs to start practicing as soon as possible.

If you know of a location that would help Reno Pops Orchestra, you can contact them at president@renopops.org.

