Q&D Construction mourns the death of founder Norm Dianda

Norm Dianda, founder of Q&D Construction
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:40 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The family of Norm Dianda is mourning his passing at 82.

Dianda founded Q&D Construction in 1964. The Q&D website notes that in the early days of the company, Dianda inked his first contract for a kitchen remodel with sketches on a few napkins.

A statement released by the Dianda family reads, “No construction project was too big for his vision and no community cause was too small for his support. His love of hard work, his deep and loyal friendships, the quality of work he poured his heart into, and the community causes he cared for so deeply made Northern Nevada a better place for generations to come. His family will miss his warm heart, his larger-than-life personality, and his deep love. But we know his spirit lives on within our family and within the Northern Nevada community he cherished.”

The family says Dianda’s passing was unexpected.

