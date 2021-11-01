Advertisement

Protest demonstrate in support of Monica Jaye

Supporters of Monica Jaye protest her removal from her radio program on 99.1 FM.
Supporters of Monica Jaye protest her removal from her radio program on 99.1 FM.(KOLO-TV)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:33 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A group of protestors demonstrated in support of former talk show host Monica Jaye Monday, November 1, 2021, over her removal from 99.1 Fox News Radio, but the radio station may not have had a choice.

About 30 to 40 protestors carried signs on Plumb Lane near the Reno Tahoe International Airport supporting Jaye.

Under the Federal Communication Commission’s Equal Time rules, radio and television broadcasters must provide equal access to candidates for a political office if one candidate is given access to prevent a candidate from having an unfair advantage. Jaye is running for Nevada State Senate in District 16.

Candidates typically resign their positions in broadcasting before announcing their candidacies. Kari Lake, a former news anchor resigned from KSAZ-TV in Phoenix before announcing her candidacy for Arizona Governor. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi retired as General Manager of KGMB and KHNL television stations in Hawaii before he began his political campaign.

KOLO 8 News Now has requested information from 99.1 regarding Jaye’s departure, but we have not yet received a response. This story will be updated with any comments from 99.1

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash graphic.
Three teens die in crash into canal near Bishop
Archive photo of Lake Tahoe
Lake Tahoe back above natural rim
A screenshot from a Sparks Police Department update on the fatal officer-involved shooting of...
More details on fatal officer-involved shooting in Reno
Motorcycle accident graphic
Motorcyclist dies in Saturday crash on Plumb Lane
Three shot at party near UNR early Sunday

Latest News

Rep. Mark Amodei (R-NV) says will not run for governor in 2022.
Rep. Mark Amodei not running for Nevada Governor
In this July 11, 2018, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to Ely State Prison, the location...
‘Prison gerrymandering’ endures in Nevada, despite law
Infrastructure bill graphic.
Parties fight over infrastructure bill attack ad in Nevada
Application process opening for State Senator in District 16