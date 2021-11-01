Protest demonstrate in support of Monica Jaye

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A group of protestors demonstrated in support of former talk show host Monica Jaye Monday, November 1, 2021, over her removal from 99.1 Fox News Radio, but the radio station may not have had a choice.

About 30 to 40 protestors carried signs on Plumb Lane near the Reno Tahoe International Airport supporting Jaye.

Under the Federal Communication Commission’s Equal Time rules, radio and television broadcasters must provide equal access to candidates for a political office if one candidate is given access to prevent a candidate from having an unfair advantage. Jaye is running for Nevada State Senate in District 16.

Candidates typically resign their positions in broadcasting before announcing their candidacies. Kari Lake, a former news anchor resigned from KSAZ-TV in Phoenix before announcing her candidacy for Arizona Governor. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi retired as General Manager of KGMB and KHNL television stations in Hawaii before he began his political campaign.

KOLO 8 News Now has requested information from 99.1 regarding Jaye’s departure, but we have not yet received a response. This story will be updated with any comments from 99.1

