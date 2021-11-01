Advertisement

Open enrollment is now available on NV’s insurance marketplace

Nevada Health Link logo.
Nevada Health Link logo.(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:28 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Enrollment is now open for Nevadans to get insurance for 2022 on the Nevada Health Link insurance marketplace.

Nevada is one of the states that operates its own insurance marketplace under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare.

The marketplace can show you the available insurance options. This season, there are 126 individual plan options.

Health Link administrators say, thanks to the recently passed American Rescue Plan, people currently covered on a plan through Nevada Health Link will pay a much lower premium for 2022.

To compare your options, go to www.nevadahealthlink.com/.

Open enrollment ends on January 15, 2022.

