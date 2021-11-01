Monday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A weak weather system will bring light rain and high elevation snow chances Monday and Monday night. The storm pattern remains active through the first half of November with another modest system by Wednesday night and Thursday, that may bring light showers to lower valleys. Temperatures will remain near or slightly below average through the week in the 50′s and 60′s.

8 day forecast (KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.