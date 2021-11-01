Advertisement

Monday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:16 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A weak weather system will bring light rain and high elevation snow chances Monday and Monday night. The storm pattern remains active through the first half of November with another modest system by Wednesday night and Thursday, that may bring light showers to lower valleys. Temperatures will remain near or slightly below average through the week in the 50′s and 60′s.

8 day forecast
8 day forecast(KOLO)

