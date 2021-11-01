Elderly Sparks man reported missing

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man. Police officials say Robert Rae left his home just before 8 a.m. Monday morning and has not been seen since. Rae reportedly suffers from Dementia and has been known to hang out at the Nugget Casino and area grocery stores. Officers and family members have searched these locations and surrounding areas near his home but have been unable to locate him.

The picture seen above is a recent photo of Rae and the clothing he was wearing when he left this morning.

The reporting party is his granddaughter, America Rios, and she can be reached at 775-686-8460.

