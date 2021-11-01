Advertisement

Elderly Sparks man reported missing

Robert Rae of Sparks was reported missing after not returning home on Monday, November 1st.
Robert Rae of Sparks was reported missing after not returning home on Monday, November 1st.(Sparks Police Department)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:34 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man. Police officials say Robert Rae left his home just before 8 a.m. Monday morning and has not been seen since. Rae reportedly suffers from Dementia and has been known to hang out at the Nugget Casino and area grocery stores. Officers and family members have searched these locations and surrounding areas near his home but have been unable to locate him.

The picture seen above is a recent photo of Rae and the clothing he was wearing when he left this morning.

The reporting party is his granddaughter, America Rios, and she can be reached at 775-686-8460.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash graphic.
Three teens die in crash into canal near Bishop
Archive photo of Lake Tahoe
Lake Tahoe back above natural rim
A screenshot from a Sparks Police Department update on the fatal officer-involved shooting of...
More details on fatal officer-involved shooting in Reno
Motorcycle accident graphic
Motorcyclist dies in Saturday crash on Plumb Lane
Three shot at party near UNR early Sunday

Latest News

Norm Dianda, founder of Q&D Construction
Q&D Construction mourns the death of founder Norm Dianda
Reno Police in situation with wanted person
Supporters of Monica Jaye protest her removal from her radio program on 99.1 FM.
Protesters demonstrate in support of Monica Jaye
Nevada Health Link logo.
Open enrollment is now available on NV’s insurance marketplace