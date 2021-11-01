Delays in visas and green card processing times

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s a hold impacting thousands of people waiting to permantly settle in the United States.

Processing times for renewals and applications from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services have recently been taking much longer, leaving many applicants worried about their case.

Lizette Becerra an immigration specialist at PLANevada says the pandemic forced U-S-C-I-S centers to close for monthscreating a backlog of candidates waiting to be called in for their bio-metrics such as fingerprinting and photo identification, it’s a procedure USCIS recently started up again with offices now open.

“A lot of the renewals what they started to do is use what they already had on file for them and then proceed that way which was a great way for USCIS to handle the issue,” said Becerra.

But Covid has also put a renewed strain on government operations.

“There was an issue with the staffing,” added Becerra. “I believe they weren’t staffed well enough so that did cause a lot of the issues with them having to process any type of application.”

Becerra says for now, PLANevada is limiting the amount of new clients they receive to focus on the current cases the organization has.

While, there is little applicants can do to speed up their immigration case during this unusual time, says all clients can do is wait.

“However we do try to facilitate that wait for them by sending letters to immigration asking why their case isn’t being processed, if there’s any information that they need and if they can give us an accurate processing time per case,” explained Becerra. “The process of obtaining a green card can take months to even years, with some people waiting up to a decade. and it creates some anxiety or more anxiety because it’s not ever going to be real until they have that green card in their hands.”

For more on PLANevada, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.