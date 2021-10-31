Three shot at party near UNR early Sunday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Three people were in stable condition after a shooting just after midnight Sunday near the University of Nevada, Reno, the Reno Police Department said.

The shooting happened at a party in the 1000 block of Nevada Street about three-quarters of a mile west of UNR at about 12:05 a.m., police said.

It’s not clear if any of those involved are connected to UNR, police said. Police are trying to determine if there was one suspect or several suspects.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information can call Secret Witness t 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

