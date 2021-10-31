Advertisement

Sunday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:53 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Expect sunny to partly cloudy skies this weekend. Conditions for Halloween evening activities will be mild with light breezes and temperatures generally in the lower 50s to lower 60s around 5 PM falling in the mid 40s to mid 50s by 8 PM. Another modest weather system will bring more widespread light rain and high elevation snow chances Monday. The storm system remains active through the first half of November with another system by Wednesday night and Thursday. Temperatures will remain near or slightly below average next week.

8 day forecast
8 day forecast(KOLO)

