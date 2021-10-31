Palisades Tahoe opens in October for just the third time in 72-year history

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For just the third time in the history of Palisades Tahoe there is skiing and snowboarding on Halloween weekend.

If you looked around the hill Sunday morning conditions were not perfect. But skiers and snowboarders still came out to enjoy the day.

“It’s nothing like peak winter but just to get out here on Halloween, see all these people in their great costumes having a good time... it’s fun,” said Brayden Schroeder who came up from Tahoe City.

Busy lift lines and people getting some turns in in October is something the resort’s staff has not seen since 2004. After a snowstorm hit Palisades roughly a week ago the resort’s public relations manager, Alex Spychalsky, says 3.5 feet of dense, wet snow coated the upper mountain.

“The snow was able to support skiers and riders,” she said. “It’s not that light, fluffy snow you’re going to sink down to the ground on.”

That gave Palisades staff members the green light to welcome skiers and boarders this past Friday.

Late November is when the mountain typically opens, according to Spychalsky. Crews had just four days to get ready this year.

“It was definitely a little bit stressful but to know what you’re working towards is having people having fun on the snow has made it so worth it,” she added.

Despite spring-like conditions hundreds of people made it out Sunday. With eight lifts, the terrain park, and runs varying in difficulty open, Griffin Lancaster and his friends hope this is just the start to a great season.

“It’s promising. We’re hoping that it keeps up and that we can get a nice big winter in,” he said. “It was pretty bare before the rain and snow came in. Now the rivers are flowing, the lake is up a little bit, and it’s looking good.”

Carnelian Bay resident, Clayton Doyle, made the best of the circumstances.

“It will be better if there’s a couple more lifts open but we’re taking what we can get.”

For information on Palisades Tahoe visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.