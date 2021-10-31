Motorcyclist dies in Saturday crash on Plumb Lane
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:35 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 67-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday night in a crash near Wooster High School, the Reno Police Department reported.
The crash happened about 9:54 p.m. on Plumb Lane just east of Harvard Way, RPD said. Police arrived to find the motorcyclist on the ground and unresponsive. Emergency personnel took life-saving measures and took him to the hospital, but he died. His name is not being released at this time.
Police only described it as a single-vehicle motorcycle collision.
Police closed westbound lanes of Plumb Lane during the investigation but reopened them at about 2 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775–334–2141.
