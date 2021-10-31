Motorcyclist dies in Saturday crash on Plumb Lane

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 67-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday night in a crash near Wooster High School, the Reno Police Department reported.

The crash happened about 9:54 p.m. on Plumb Lane just east of Harvard Way, RPD said. Police arrived to find the motorcyclist on the ground and unresponsive. Emergency personnel took life-saving measures and took him to the hospital, but he died. His name is not being released at this time.

Police only described it as a single-vehicle motorcycle collision.

Police closed westbound lanes of Plumb Lane during the investigation but reopened them at about 2 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775–334–2141.

