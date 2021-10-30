Veterans Hospital begins COVID booster clinics

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Very near the front door at the Veterans Hospital in Reno, there’s a sign showing Veterans where they can go for their COVID shot. In the past we’ve shown the program in full swing. Beginning tomorrow Saturday October 30,2021, the hospital begins a new phase.

Now besides initial COVID vaccinations, the hospital will provide Veterans with boosters recommended for certain patients within the system.

“First of all it is the smart thing to do period,” says Gary Pfenning, a Veteran. “But I had heart surgery last year. So, it is much more important for me to get it,” he says on why he got the Moderna booster.

The hospital will be offering the Jansen and the Moderna boosters during the clinics. Patients can now choose between vaccines.

However, there is a time regulation.

If the Veteran received a Jansen vaccine, he or she can get the same vaccine or the Moderna vaccine two months after the initial Jansen shot. If the Veteran received a Moderna or Pfzier shot he or she must wait six months after the second shot to receive the booster. That patient can receive the Jansen booster after six months if he or she chooses.

The hospital says they’ve administered more than 25,000 COVID vaccines since the campaign began.

Additional clinics have been scheduled going into the month of November. There will be more vaccine availability in consecutive clinics and shots are offered to Veterans, as well as their spouses or caregiver. Those clinics will offer both the booster as well as the Jansen and Moderna vaccines for those who have not been fully vaccinated as of yet.

The October 30th clinic is for boosters only. The hospital says it will take walk-ins for their booster vaccine clinic tomorrow. However, they cannot guarantee availability or wait times. Patients must bring a shot card.

Veterans can also receive their shots Monday through Friday. Appointments are recommended but not required.

Please call 775-786-7200 Monday through Friday from 7am to 4pm to make an appointment.

For more general information COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots | CDC

