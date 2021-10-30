Advertisement

Toys for Tots campaign underway

By Ed Pearce
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 3:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a sure sign of the season. The annual Toys for Tots campaign is underway.

Since the Marine Corps took on this mission in 1947, they’ve gathered toys each year for children who might otherwise go without at Christmas. They are supported in that effort by local businesses, the media and people who pick up an extra gift during their Christmas shopping and drop it into one of their collection boxes.

Those boxes are already showing up all over town and Friday at the Summit Mall the Marine Corps League kicked off their campaign with a drive-through donation site.

With some families displaced by summer wildfires, the need has grown. Right now we are exceeding requests from last year,” says mission coordinator and Marine Corps League member Josh Hall. “Last year was obviously a difficult year for everyone and we seeing the same unfortunately carrying over to 2021.”

The campaign will run through December 22nd with two more of these drive-through sites planned in the coming weeks and collection boxes at more than 70 businesses throughout the area.

As always, any new, unwrapped gift is accepted. Monetary donations and gift cards are also welcomed.

