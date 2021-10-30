Advertisement

Thousands turn out for Nevada Day Parade

Residents celebrate 157 years of the state's existence
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:17 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Day Parade is the largest celebration of statehood in the entire country.

Tens of thousands of people came to downtown Carson City Saturday morning to celebrate Nevada’s 157th birthday.

“It’s a great opportunity to know the city,” said Leslie Collazo who came down from Reno. “The Governor came by. There were great schools and marching bands (in attendance). The community is so great. The Carson City community is beautiful.”

Looking up and down North Carson Street you’d be hard pressed to find any room to move.

This was Collazo’s first Nevada Day Parade. She recently opened Diverza Source & Design in the state’s capital and was blown away by what she saw.

“I thought (the parade) would be something small but as I started seeing people camping the night before - 4 am - and with all this craziness, it’s so exciting,” she said.

The parade gives Callazo and others a chance to celebrate what makes this state and its people unique. This year’s Nevada Day Parade focused on Historic Moments in the state’s history, according to the Nevada Day Committee.

Nothing is more Nevada than shedding light on the Silver State’s mining history with a rock drilling contest.

“It’s not easy,” said competitor Austin Lemons from Reno. “The hammer gets heavy after about two minutes. You can always hit yourself in the hand. It’s not the easiest thing in the whole wide world.”

Lemons tried his hand in one of the day’s earlier heats and was in first place. The single jack drilling event gives competitors ten minutes to take a four-pound hammer and see how deep they can whack a steal drill into a slab of granite. Lemons drilled through four inches and some change.

The fifth generation Nevadan enjoys competing in this unique event.

“It’s to celebrate old school mining - how our grandfathers and great grandfathers used to do it back in the day,” he said.

