Strong with 4 TD passes, Wolf Pack defeats UNLV 51-20

Nevada's Cole Turner (19) and Jacques Badolato-Birdsell (23) celebrate after a touchdown...
Nevada's Cole Turner (19) and Jacques Badolato-Birdsell (23) celebrate after a touchdown against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)(Tom R. Smedes | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Carson Strong threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns, Nevada’s defense returned two interceptions for touchdowns and the Wolf Pack defeated UNLV 51-20.

Strong hit all-conference receivers Romeo Doubs and Cole Turner with early touchdown passes as Nevada scored on its first four possessions.

He completed passes to nine receivers.

Cameron Friel, who completed 27 of 41 passes for 283 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions, fired a 23-yard dart to Kyle Williams, wide open in the center of the end zone, to break the shutout. Steve Jenkins made 12 catches for a season-high 133 yards and a TD.

Wolf Pack looks to defend Fremont Cannon; Silver and Blue hosts UNLV Friday night
Nevada won 2020 contest 37-19; Rebels last win came at Mackay Stadium in 2019
