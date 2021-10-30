Advertisement

Parties fight over infrastructure bill attack ad in Nevada

Infrastructure bill graphic.
Infrastructure bill graphic.(Associated Press)
By SAM METZ/ AP / Report for America
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:05 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - A fight over a political ad in Nevada this week hints at challenges both parties may face attempting to turn the debate over an infrastructure bill in Congress into campaign fodder.

Amid accuracy questions, a Nevada television station agreed to take an ad produced by Senate Democrats off the air on Wednesday before deciding to keep it on unchanged a day later.

The segment attacks Republican Adam Laxalt’s opposition to the infrastructure bill. Laxalt opposes the plan but hasn’t commented on its provisions.

Republicans said it wasn’t accurate to characterize opposition to a bill as opposition to specific components. Democrats said it was fair to describe opposition to a proposal by detailing its contents.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Highway to Virginia City reopens after two-vehicle fatal crash
Jay Loren Prater. Douglas County Sheriff's Office booking photo on left; Washoe County...
Alleged Douglas County motorcycle gang member arrested
Archive photo of Lake Tahoe
Lake Tahoe back above natural rim
Flash flooding graphic
Wind, snow may make Reno-area travel hazardous; mudslides possible in burn scars
The Nevada Department of Public Safety released this photograph of an illegal marijuana grow in...
About 27,850 marijuana plants eradicated in rural Nevada

Latest News

Application process opening for State Senator in District 16
Las Vegas City Councilmember Michele Fiore. (Source: KWES)
Michele Fiore announces candidacy for Nevada Governor
In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt speaks during a...
Adam Laxalt: Giuliani associate never delivered campaign funds
In this Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, photo Republicans listen as Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaks...
Laxalt paves path in 2022 Senate race with Biden backlash