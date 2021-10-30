Nevada rancher cites `shroud of secrecy’ at lithium mine
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A Nevada rancher suing to block construction of the largest lithium mine in the U.S. says the government’s environmental assessment of the project relies on a baseline set by a consultant for the mining company with a conflict of interest.
Bartell Ranch says the assessment trivializes potential harm to water resources and wildlife near the Oregon line.
It wants a federal judge to order the Bureau of Land Management to provide documents and internal communications with all third-party consultants the agency used on the project.
Its lawyers say the agency’s refusal to turn over documents has created a “shroud of secrecy” over the basis for the mine’s approval.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)