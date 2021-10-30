Native American artwork exhibit at WNC in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -“Many Faces of Native America” art exhibit is at the Bristlecone Atrium Gallery at Western Nevada College in Carson City through Dec. 31.

The art celebrates the diversity of indigenous culture.

Indigenous students, staff and alumni of WNC contributed artwork in mediums such as painting, printmaking, digital media, photography, graphic art, ceramics, sculpture, book art, mixed media, song, beadwork and poetry.

Artists who have already submitted artwork for the exhibit are Bretta Guzzetta of the Chippewa/Choctaw Nations, Tera Kannan of the Washoe Nation, Karter Conway of the Washoe Nation, Dr. Myrton Running Wolf of the Blackfeet/Wasco Nations, Emily Smuda of the Washoe Nation and Lyndah Steele of the Washoe/Oneida Nations.

Conway was recognized as Best of Show for his painting, “Pieces of Me.”

The art galleries at WNC are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information or to contribute to the exhibit, email lorraine.plympton@wnc.edu or sylvia.verdugo@wnc.edu.

