Governor Sisolak thanks members of the Nevada National Guard for their support in the COVID-19 response

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - More than 200 service members were in attendance for the governors’ National Guard Recognition Day on Friday at the office of the Adjutant General complex.

This was just a small portion of the more than 1,200 soldiers and airmen who showed their support for the state’s COVID19 response.

The Guard wes first activated on April of last year.

Since then, the agency has played a crucial role in testing and vaccine distribution.

“They went into our care facilities, our senior homes and helped do cleaning, deep cleaning to make sure you protect the seniors from any virus,” said Governos Sisolak. “They provided personal protective equipment, delivered it to this facilities and made sure that we distributed food. I can’t thank the enough.”

During the event, the National Guard presented the governor with an award for his leadership.

Deputy G-3, Catherine Grush participated in the state’s covid-19 response.

She says she feels honored by the work her team has done, but also sad to leave the connections they’ve established in the community.

“Both with the public and that government sector that is working to put all this together so, its kind of hard to walk away, when you have all these people that you’ve created a friendship and a relationship,” said Grush.

As another token of appreciation, this weekend Nevada Guard members can get a letter that will exempt them from paying sales tax.

The annual three-day holiday was signed into law by the governor earlier this year.

“They don’t have to pay sales tax on purchases that they make now,” said governor Sisolak. “It could be something as small as a microwave or it might be as large as a new car.”

The holiday being on Nevada Day Observed.

About 140 Nevada National guardsmen and women remain on order this fall, mostly working at vaccination sites in Washoe and Clark counties.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.