Trustees oust Las Vegas schools chief amid district turmoil

Jesus Jara
Jesus Jara(UNLV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:00 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The superintendent of schools in the Las Vegas area has been fired following weeks of infighting and anger from parents and teachers over coronavirus pandemic regulations.

Clark County school trustees didn’t specify a reason for their 4-3 vote to end Jesus Jara’s contract after they extended it last May.

Jara offered parting words about behind-the-scenes micro-management, then got up and left.

He said he believes schoolchildren will suffer.

Jara had faced criticism about information his administration provided to the board and state lawmakers, as well as the decision to close schools and operate with 100% distance education for about a year after COVID-19 was identified in Nevada in March 2020.

