Three teens die in crash into canal near Bishop

BISHOP, Calif. (KOLO) -A driver and two passengers, all teenagers, died Thursday after crashing into a canal near Bishop, Calif., the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened at an undetermined time on a dirt road south of Poleta Road, the CHP said.

The silver 2010 Honda Accord was going south and for an unknown reason the driver allowed the vehicle to drift off the right side of the road. The Honda overturned into a canal and was submerged.

All were female. The driver was 16, one passenger was 19 and one was 15, the CHP said. The CHP did not release their names.

