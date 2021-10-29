Advertisement

Sports Caravan, 10/28

Reed and Spanish Springs played a nail-biter to kick off the 5A playoffs.
Reed and Spanish Springs played a nail-biter to kick off the 5A playoffs.(KOLO)
By Mike Stefansson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:20 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’ve reached the postseason in high school football. Tonight, it was a ‘win or go home’ Thursday edition of the Sports Caravan.

We had a quartet of showdowns in the Northern 5A, two of which came down to the game’s final plays. Also, the first Northern 3A playoff game was held in Churchill County.

Next week, the 1A and 2A ranks join the playoff fun. We’ll have you covered on the Sports Caravan, Friday at 11:15 p.m.!

