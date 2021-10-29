Spanish Springs JROTC teams headed to national competition

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The JROTC team at Spanish Springs High School is getting ready to go head-to-head with some of the best teams in the country. While most students have the day off for Nevada Day, JROTC participants are working hard to prepare for a national competition happening in Georgia next week. The SSHS battalion will take three full teams—14 male cadets, 12 female cadets, and a mixed team of eight males and six female cadets—to the competition.

The school is the reigning champ in the west, and will have to complete several phases of competition. There will be a physical team test, which consists of a 1/3-mile obstacle course, carrying various pieces of heavy equipment along the course. They will also have to complete a 3 mile run through the woods, a one mile gauntlet course and a rope bridge challenge.

A majority of schools with JROTC programs are in the southeast part of the country. Program leaders at Spanish Springs High School say they’re still trying to grow the program and the number of participating schools in the west. Awards from the JROTC Raider Nationals competition will be distributed on November 7, and cadets will return to Reno on November 8.

