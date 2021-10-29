Advertisement

Spanish Springs JROTC teams headed to national competition

(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:06 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The JROTC team at Spanish Springs High School is getting ready to go head-to-head with some of the best teams in the country. While most students have the day off for Nevada Day, JROTC participants are working hard to prepare for a national competition happening in Georgia next week. The SSHS battalion will take three full teams—14 male cadets, 12 female cadets, and a mixed team of eight males and six female cadets—to the competition.

The school is the reigning champ in the west, and will have to complete several phases of competition. There will be a physical team test, which consists of a 1/3-mile obstacle course, carrying various pieces of heavy equipment along the course. They will also have to complete a 3 mile run through the woods, a one mile gauntlet course and a rope bridge challenge.

A majority of schools with JROTC programs are in the southeast part of the country. Program leaders at Spanish Springs High School say they’re still trying to grow the program and the number of participating schools in the west. Awards from the JROTC Raider Nationals competition will be distributed on November 7, and cadets will return to Reno on November 8.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway to Virginia City reopens after two-vehicle fatal crash
Jay Loren Prater. Douglas County Sheriff's Office booking photo on left; Washoe County...
Alleged Douglas County motorcycle gang member arrested
Archive photo of Lake Tahoe
Lake Tahoe back above natural rim
Flash flooding graphic
Wind, snow may make Reno-area travel hazardous; mudslides possible in burn scars
The Nevada Department of Public Safety released this photograph of an illegal marijuana grow in...
About 27,850 marijuana plants eradicated in rural Nevada

Latest News

Boreal ski resort now open
The return of Nevada day celebrations benefits businesses in Carson city
Nevada Day: benefiting businesses in Carson City
Reed and Spanish Springs played a nail-biter to kick off the 5A playoffs.
Sports Caravan, 10/28
10-28-21
Sports Caravan, 10/28: Part Three