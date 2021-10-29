Advertisement

Senators urge emergency protections for wolves in US West

This July 16, 2004, file photo shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake,...
This July 16, 2004, file photo shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. The Biden administration said Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, that federal protections may need to be restored for gray wolves in the western U.S. after Republican-backed state laws made it much easier to kill the predators. (AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)(Dawn Villella | AP)
By MATTHEW BROWN/Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:44 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A group of Democratic lawmakers is urging the Biden administration to enact emergency protections for gray wolves in the U.S. West.

Twenty-one U.S. senators asked Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Thursday to shield wolves from being killed for 240 days while permanent protections are considered.

The request comes in response to Republican-backed state laws in Montana and Idaho that make it easier to kill the predators.

Wolves in recent decades bounced back from widespread extermination last century. With hunts in the region ongoing, a federal wildlife agency spokesperson told the Associated Press that emergency wolf protections remain on the table.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

